Congress presents proof of Bihar police ‘brutality’, demands Samrat-Shah exit

Six Congress fact-finding teams that travelled across Bihar to investigate the police crackdown on protesting students and other youth on 25 July have returned with one conclusion — the BJP-led government in Bihar unleashed unprecedented violence to quell the protest.

From Siwan — where protesters were shot during the 25 July agitation — to Purnia — where the Congress alleges students were beaten despite having permission for a peaceful march — the fact-finding teams have concluded that the state machinery was used to intimidate, criminalise and silence young protesters.

The teams visited six places and met injured students, their families, journalists and civil society representatives before submitting their findings to the Congress leadership.

The party has now turned the report into a direct political challenge to Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary and Union home minister Amit Shah: who ordered the crackdown, who will take responsibility for the alleged police excesses, and when will those responsible resign?