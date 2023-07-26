Congress promises to set up Narmada Seva Sena in poll-bound MP

Around four months before the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, the opposition Congress is set to embark on a massive campaign for conserving the Narmada, river which is considered the lifeline of the central Indian state.

For this purpose, the Congress has decided to form a ‘Narmada Seva Sena’. During an interaction with reporters at the party headquarters in Bhopal on Wednesday, former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath said the ‘Narmada Seva Sena’ would be a non-political organisation and any one can join it.

“Even Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan can become a Narmada Seva Sena member,” Kamal Nath said in a sarcastic tone.

Under the state level apex ‘Narmada Seva Sena’ committee, a large number of local committees will be formed across the river’s 1077-km stretch in Madhya Pradesh. The Narmada originates from Amarkantak (Anuppur district) and last points in Barwani-Alirajpur districts. This will perhaps be the first time in the country that any political party will embark on a campaign to purge and conserve a major river ahead of elections.