Congress protest against deteriorating law & order situation in Uttarakhand

Addressing supporters, Godiyal said that five murders in Dehradun district over the past 15 days, along with a double murder in Haldwani, have deeply unsettled the state. He alleged that these incidents have created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among residents, accusing the government and police of failing to effectively address the situation.

“The government must fulfil its responsibility to make the state crime-free and safe,” he said, warning that the Congress would intensify its agitation if concrete steps are not taken.

Among those present at the demonstration were Election Management Committee chairman Harak Singh Rawat, Election Conducting Committee chairman and MLA Pritam Singh, and state women Congress president Jyoti Rautela.

