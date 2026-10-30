MP Cong protests Hardeep Puri’s Rajya Sabha nomination, raises Epstein files

Congress burns Hardeep Puri’s effigies in Bhopal over his Rajya Sabha nomination.

Jitu Patwari seeks answers over alleged references to Puri in Epstein-linked records.

Puri has previously denied the charges; nominations for the bypoll begin Monday.

The Congress on Friday, 30 October burnt effigies of Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the BJP’s nominee for the 12 November Rajya Sabha by-election in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that his name figured in documents and communications linked to US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Effigies were burnt at several places in Bhopal this evening, including Saket, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Tulsi Nagar and Sarafa Chowk, Madhya Pradesh Congress media coordinator Abhinav Barolia told PTI.

The BJP has fielded Puri for the seat vacated by L Murugan, who resigned from the Union government and the Rajya Sabha earlier this month. Murugan’s term in the Upper House was due to end in April 2030.

Hours before the protests, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari questioned the BJP’s decision to nominate Puri from the state and sought answers over references to the minister in documents, emails and accounts of meetings linked to Epstein.