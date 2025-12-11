Congress protests mass tree felling and tribal displacement in Singrauli

Tensions escalated in Singrauli district on Wednesday as Congress leaders staged protests alleging large-scale tree felling and the displacement of tribal communities to pave the way for a coal mining project linked to the Adani Group.

District collector Gaurav Bainal dismissed the allegations as “misleading,” asserting that all statutory clearances for the project had been secured.

Congress leaders claimed that extensive deforestation was under way to facilitate the allocation of three coal mines to the Adani Group. The party recently raised the issue in the state assembly, accusing the government of removing eight villages from the notified area to benefit the company.

A Congress “fact-finding” team arrived in Singrauli on Wednesday but was stopped from entering the forested region, state party president Jitu Patwari said. He alleged that leaders were also prevented from meeting affected residents, calling it a serious violation of democratic rights.

Patwari was accompanied by leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, former MP Meenakshi Natarajan, former Leader of the Opposition Ajay Singh, CWC member Kamleshwar Patel and MLA Jaivardhan Singh.

Despite what the party described as “police pressure,” the leaders visited several villages in Singrauli and Devsar. Congress later issued a statement claiming that they observed “an environmental crisis,” alleged land grabbing, severe coal-related pollution, and the displacement of tribal families.

The party further alleged that villagers were being compelled to sign consent documents under pressure rather than willingly.