Congress protests mass tree felling and tribal displacement in Singrauli
Party's “fact-finding” team arrived in Singrauli on Wednesday but was stopped from entering the forested region, says Jitu Patwari
Tensions escalated in Singrauli district on Wednesday as Congress leaders staged protests alleging large-scale tree felling and the displacement of tribal communities to pave the way for a coal mining project linked to the Adani Group.
District collector Gaurav Bainal dismissed the allegations as “misleading,” asserting that all statutory clearances for the project had been secured.
Congress leaders claimed that extensive deforestation was under way to facilitate the allocation of three coal mines to the Adani Group. The party recently raised the issue in the state assembly, accusing the government of removing eight villages from the notified area to benefit the company.
A Congress “fact-finding” team arrived in Singrauli on Wednesday but was stopped from entering the forested region, state party president Jitu Patwari said. He alleged that leaders were also prevented from meeting affected residents, calling it a serious violation of democratic rights.
Patwari was accompanied by leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, former MP Meenakshi Natarajan, former Leader of the Opposition Ajay Singh, CWC member Kamleshwar Patel and MLA Jaivardhan Singh.
Despite what the party described as “police pressure,” the leaders visited several villages in Singrauli and Devsar. Congress later issued a statement claiming that they observed “an environmental crisis,” alleged land grabbing, severe coal-related pollution, and the displacement of tribal families.
The party further alleged that villagers were being compelled to sign consent documents under pressure rather than willingly.
Patwari accused the government of favouring the Adani Group, saying, “One tree in the name of the mother and the entire forest in the name of Adani, this is the real policy of the ‘double engine’ government.”
He alleged that more than one million trees were slated to be cut across roughly 4,000 hectares.
Singhar added that the forests of Singrauli were being systematically destroyed and that tribal rights and environmental laws were being violated.
Collector Bainal rejected the claims, stating that protesters were circulating false information. He said all required procedures had been adhered to for the Dhirauli Coal Block project, which has received second-phase clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
He further clarified that the area in question does not fall under PESA or Fifth Schedule jurisdiction. Gram Sabha consultations, public hearings and Forest Rights Act procedures had all been completed, he said.
Bainal noted that tree felling would take place in phases and that no residents lived in the immediate area earmarked for clearing. Land acquisition, including that of Basi, Birdah and neighbouring villages, would also proceed in stages.
“All activities are being carried out in accordance with the rules, and continuous communication is being maintained with villagers,” he said.
The dispute adds to growing tensions in the region, which has long been the centre of debate over mining expansion, environmental impact and tribal rights.
With PTI inputs