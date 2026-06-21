Congress pushes to make voting a fundamental right

The Congress on Sunday renewed its demand for the right to vote to be elevated to the status of a fundamental right, arguing that stronger constitutional protection is needed to safeguard Indian democracy against voter suppression, arbitrary disqualifications and what it described as the increasingly partisan functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Leading the charge, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the time had come to grant voting the highest level of constitutional protection and judicial scrutiny, particularly in light of controversies surrounding voter list revisions and electoral processes in recent years.

The demand comes days after the Supreme Court ruled that the right to walk on a designated footpath is a fundamental right protected under the Constitution.

Drawing a parallel with the court's observation, Ramesh questioned why the right to vote — the cornerstone of democracy — continues to remain a statutory right rather than a fundamental one.

"With the blatantly partisan functioning of the Election Commission of India working at the behest of the Prime Minister and the Union home minister having been brutally exposed, it is now time to elevate the right to vote as a fundamental right that would offer it the highest level of judicial review and protection," he said.

Revisiting the constituent assembly debate

Ramesh also delved into the history of the Constitution to argue that the idea is far from new.

He recalled that the Advisory Committee on Fundamental Rights, Minorities and Tribal and Excluded Areas, chaired by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, debated the issue extensively in April 1947.