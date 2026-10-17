Congress questions BJP’s garba spending amid drought, party hits back
Congress claimed BJP leaders in the Mumbai region were spending Rs 80–100 crore on garba celebrations
Congress claimed BJP leaders in the Mumbai region were spending Rs 80–100 crore on garba celebrations, calling it a “cruel mockery” of drought-hit farmers.
Party spokesperson Atul Londhe singled out Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan’s Dombivli event, alleging expenditure of Rs 18–20 crore.
Caught on the backfoot, the BJP rejected the criticism and accused the Congress of targeting Hindu festivals.
Congress on Saturday criticised Maharashtra BJP leaders over allegedly lavish garba celebrations, questioning their spending at a time when drought-affected farmers were struggling with limited financial assistance.
The BJP rejected the criticism, arguing that religious celebrations and drought relief were separate matters and called it an issue of targeting Hindu festivals.
Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee senior chief spokesperson Atul Londhe claimed that BJP ministers and MLAs from the Mumbai region were collectively spending between Rs 80 crore and Rs 100 crore on the festivities.
He singled out state BJP president Ravindra Chavan’s ‘Namo Ramo Ramjat 2026’ event in Dombivli, alleging that its daily expenditure was approximately Rs 1.5 crore and its overall cost between Rs 18 crore and Rs 20 crore.
Londhe said an air-conditioned pandal had been erected at Sant Savlaram Maharaj Krida Sankul, with elaborate lighting and sound arrangements. He also named minister Ashish Shelar among the BJP leaders organising expensive celebrations.
Contrasting the alleged expenditure with government assistance, Londhe claimed drought-hit farmers were receiving only Rs 5,000 in relief. He described the festivities as a “cruel mockery” of their hardship.
He further accused BJP leaders of disregarding the chief minister’s appeal for restrained celebrations, saying the spending compounded farmers’ distress.
Responding to the charges, BJP spokesperson Shivaray Kulkarni said the state government was addressing the drought and that individuals were also contributing to relief efforts in their personal capacity.
Festival celebrations could not be linked to drought, he argued, pointing out that festivities were also taking place in rural areas.
Kulkarni questioned why Congress criticised Hindu celebrations and asked whether it would take a similar position on festivals associated with other faiths.
With PTI inputs