Congress questions BJP’s garba spending amid drought, party hits back

He singled out state BJP president Ravindra Chavan’s ‘Namo Ramo Ramjat 2026’ event in Dombivli, alleging that its daily expenditure was approximately Rs 1.5 crore and its overall cost between Rs 18 crore and Rs 20 crore.

Londhe said an air-conditioned pandal had been erected at Sant Savlaram Maharaj Krida Sankul, with elaborate lighting and sound arrangements. He also named minister Ashish Shelar among the BJP leaders organising expensive celebrations.

Contrasting the alleged expenditure with government assistance, Londhe claimed drought-hit farmers were receiving only Rs 5,000 in relief. He described the festivities as a “cruel mockery” of their hardship.

He further accused BJP leaders of disregarding the chief minister’s appeal for restrained celebrations, saying the spending compounded farmers’ distress.

Responding to the charges, BJP spokesperson Shivaray Kulkarni said the state government was addressing the drought and that individuals were also contributing to relief efforts in their personal capacity.

Festival celebrations could not be linked to drought, he argued, pointing out that festivities were also taking place in rural areas.

Kulkarni questioned why Congress criticised Hindu celebrations and asked whether it would take a similar position on festivals associated with other faiths.

With PTI inputs