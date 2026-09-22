Congress questions delay in Ram temple donation theft chargesheet

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh questions the delay and demands a forensic audit, strict action and transparency in the Ram temple donation theft probe

The SIT identifies 105 alleged instances of unauthorised currency removal, up from 70 earlier, and names eight accused

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta tells the Supreme Court that the SIT will file its chargesheet by 25 September

The Congress on Tuesday questioned the delay in filing the chargesheet in the alleged Ram temple donation theft case in Ayodhya, a day after the Supreme Court was informed that the probe had identified 105 alleged instances of unauthorised currency removal through CCTV footage.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh criticised the delay and took a swipe at the BJP by referring to the lyrics of the 1971 Hindi film song Ram ka naam badnaam na karo. He also demanded a forensic audit of the entire donation-handling system, strict action against those responsible and a transparent investigation.

The Congress leader's remarks came after solicitor general Tushar Mehta told a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) would file its chargesheet by 25 September. The deadline marks 90 days from the first arrests in the case.

According to the SIT status report submitted to the Supreme Court, investigators identified 105 instances of alleged unauthorised currency removal or concealment from the temple's counting room. The report said eight accused had been identified and that investigators had examined CCTV footage, electronic evidence, financial records and other material to trace the alleged diversion of donations.