Congress questions Delhi govt’s Rs 34-cr ‘headline-grabbing’ cloud seeding drive

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday, 2 November, launched a scathing critique of the Delhi government’s Rs 34-crore cloud seeding experiment, calling it an “expensive illusion” that offers spectacle but little substance in tackling the capital’s worsening air crisis.

Citing multiple expert bodies and recent scientific findings, Ramesh accused the BJP-led government of ignoring clear warnings from national agencies and independent experts, and of pursuing the controversial project merely to create the impression of action.

“Winter cloud seeding certainly looks dramatic and gives the illusion that something substantial is being done,” Ramesh said. “But when overwhelming scientific consensus raises doubts about its efficacy, is it wise to treat it as anything more than a headline-grabbing measure?”

The Congress leader referred to a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on 5 December 2024, where the Union minister of state for environment, forest and climate change stated that three specialised agencies — the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) — had unequivocally advised against conducting cloud seeding operations in winter to improve Delhi’s air quality.