Congress questions Rijiju’s ‘silence’ on Siang dam amid Adi community opposition

Arunachal Congress has sought Kiren Rijiju’s position on the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

The party criticised BJP MP Tapir Gao’s support for the dam, citing concerns over displacement, indigenous rights and public consultation

Gao defended the project as essential for development and India’s strategic interests amid China’s upstream hydropower expansion

The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday demanded that Union minister Kiren Rijiju clarify his stand on the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, while criticising BJP MP Tapir Gao for backing the dam despite opposition from sections of the indigenous Adi community.

The party questioned Rijiju’s “silence” on concerns surrounding the proposed 11,200-MW project on the Siang river, saying residents needed answers about displacement, ancestral land, livelihoods and cultural identity.

According to the Congress, more than 27 villages and over 1.5 lakh members of the Adi community could face uncertainty linked to the project. These figures were presented as the party’s claims.

It also questioned the continuation of the pre-feasibility report process while concerns over public consent, rehabilitation, compensation and livelihood protection remained unresolved.

The Congress acknowledged the strategic challenges posed by China’s infrastructure development on the upstream Yarlung Tsangpo river. However, it argued that national security considerations should not override consultation with affected communities or safeguards for indigenous rights.