Congress questions late-night demolition of Madina Mosque in Delhi

Congress leader Udit Raj on Wednesday questioned the late-night demolition of portions of the Madina Mosque and adjoining structures in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, alleging that authorities do not apply the law uniformly when dealing with illegal constructions.

Raj’s remarks came after civic authorities carried out a demolition drive on Max Hospital Road in the area as part of an anti-encroachment and road-widening exercise.

Questioning the action against what authorities described as illegal extensions of the mosque, Raj alleged that enforcement agencies selectively target structures.

“Illegal construction in Delhi is continuous; it’s a regular affair. Right now, thousands of illegal constructions must be going on, which happen through coordination between the police and the corporation. No one can stop it. But they can choose who to stop and who not to stop,” Raj said.

He further alleged that the action was linked to the religious identity of the structure.