Cong questions Modi govt’s intent on caste census, seeks consultations

The Congress on Monday questioned the Modi government’s intentions on conducting a caste census, citing ambiguity in the houselisting and housing census questionnaire, and demanded that the Centre hold consultations with political parties, state governments and civil society organisations before finalising the details of the caste enumeration exercise.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said Phase I of the long-delayed Census 2027 — the houselisting and housing census — is scheduled to be conducted between April and September 2026, while Phase II, the population enumeration, will be held in early 2027.

“This is the Houselisting and Housing Census. Phase II of Census 2027 — the population enumeration — is scheduled for September 2026 in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh and the snowbound areas of Jammu and Kashmir. In the rest of the country, it will be conducted in February 2027,” Ramesh said.

In a post on X, the Congress leader recalled that on 30 April 2025, the Centre had announced that caste enumeration would be included in Census 2027, marking a reversal of its earlier position.

“The Modi government had consistently rejected the idea of a caste census. This was evident in its reply in the Lok Sabha on 20 July 2021 and in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on 21 September 2021,” Ramesh said.

He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks during a television interview on 28 April 2024, when he had accused those demanding a caste census of having an “urban Naxal mindset”.

“Clearly, the prime minister was forced to capitulate and agree to the widespread demand for a caste census, which was consistently articulated by the Indian National Congress under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi,” Ramesh claimed.