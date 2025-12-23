Congress questions Modi govt’s push to redefine Aravalli range

The ancient Aravallis, a weathered spine of stone that has stood guard over the subcontinent for millennia, have become the latest battleground between the Congress and the Modi government, with the Opposition accusing the Centre of being “hell-bent” on redefining a mountain range it calls India’s irreplaceable natural heritage.

Raising the issue on Tuesday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Aravallis are not just a geographical feature but an ecological lifeline that demands restoration and protection, not semantic reengineering. In a pointed post on X, Ramesh said the recent “clarifications” offered by the Union environment and forest minister had only deepened doubts.

“The Aravallis are part of our natural heritage and have immense ecological value. They need meaningful protection,” Ramesh said, asking why the government was determined to redraw their definition and “for whose benefit” such an exercise was being undertaken. He also questioned why the expert recommendations of the Forest Survey of India were, in his words, being “deliberately ignored”.