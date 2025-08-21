2024 ECI survey in Bihar found 'near-perfect accuracy' in voter rolls: Congress

Sharing a media report on X, Ramesh argued that the EC itself had admitted the rolls were already accurate, with the bigger issue being the non-enrolment of eligible citizens due to cumbersome paperwork and lack of awareness.

“The EC’s focus should be inclusion, not exclusion,” he said, pointing out that many respondents cited difficulties in securing voter cards.

Ramesh questioned what had changed since January 2025, when the EC found no urgent need for such a revision. “Was it perhaps the plea of a prime minister desperate to secure his post and prop up his fragile NDA coalition through the promise of a rigged election in Bihar?” he asked.

Calling the exercise politically motivated, Ramesh alleged, “The SIR is less about cleansing electoral rolls and more about destroying democracy itself.”

With PTI inputs