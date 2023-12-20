Congress raised over Rs 2 crore through Donate for Desh in two days: Ajay Maken

Two days after launching its crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for Desh' in the national capital, the Congress has collected more than Rs 2 crore, with Maharashtra leading the top five donor states list.

Speaking to the media, the new Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said among the five top donor states, Maharashtra leads the list with Rs 56 lakh. The other four states are Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, while Bihar has the highest number of small donations.

The Congress believes that once it begins a door-to-door donation campaign, the amount will increase significantly. Maken said more than 20 individuals have already donated more than Rs 1 lakh.

Maken pointed out that the party has tied up with Bank of Baroda to collect donations, and only Indians within the country can donate. Indians above the age of 18 can donate a minimum of Rs 138 or in multiples, such as Rs 1,380, Rs 13,800 and so on, to the campaign.