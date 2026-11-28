Modi, Shah, Yogi shielded suspects in Ram temple donation theft: Congress
Jairam Ramesh questions whether theft could have been prevented, demands accountability from senior trust officials
Congress alleges Modi, Shah and Yogi shielded those involved in the Ram temple donation theft.
Jairam Ramesh questions the absence of transparent donation safeguards despite reported studies of other temples.
Party seeks an independent, Supreme Court-monitored probe and public disclosure of donations.
The Congress on Saturday, 28 November stepped up its attack on the BJP over alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, accusing the temple trust of betraying devotees' faith and alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had shielded those involved and covered up their actions.
Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh cited a media report on X which said the temple trust, under the leadership of its former general-secretary Champat Rai, had earlier studied the donation-management systems of several prominent temples, including Shirdi Sai Baba and Tirupati Balaji.
In a post in Hindi, Ramesh accused the trust, whose office-bearers he said were linked to the BJP, RSS and VHP and handpicked by the prime minister, of betraying public faith.
'Chanda chori, astha dhokha. The (Ram temple) trust — comprising office-bearers linked to the BJP, RSS, and VHP, and handpicked by the Prime Minister — has betrayed the trust of the nation. It is becoming increasingly evident that the trio of the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has acted to shield those involved and cover up their actions,' he posted.
Ramesh questioned why the trust had not put in place a transparent system for handling donations at the Ram temple despite reportedly studying the practices followed at other shrines.
'If the donation systems of other temples had been studied, why was a transparent mechanism not established for the Ram Mandir? Why was no accountability fixed for the counting, security and banking of donations?' he asked.
He also questioned whether the theft of offerings could have been prevented, given the trust's alleged knowledge of the safeguards required to ensure transparency.
With several instances of alleged theft now coming to light, Ramesh said the trust's senior office-bearers could not evade responsibility by blaming lower-level employees.
The Congress demanded that the BJP, RSS and VHP answer for the alleged theft of offerings made at the temple. Calling for an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court, Ramesh said the inquiry should cover the functioning of the trust and examine the role of all responsible office-bearers. He demanded that the special investigation team (SIT) report directly and exclusively to the Supreme Court.
The party also sought the public disclosure of a complete account of donations received in the name of Lord Ram, arguing that accountability was essential to upholding devotees' faith.
The Congress had raised similar concerns last Sunday over the chargesheet filed in the donation theft case, questioning whether the investigation was intended to shield influential figures while leaving key questions unanswered.
It said the temple was a symbol of faith for millions of Indians and demanded an account of every rupee donated in the name of Lord Ram, asserting that no one should be allowed to escape accountability.
The case involves allegations of theft and embezzlement of cash and valuables donated by devotees at the Ram temple. Eight people were arrested after an FIR was registered on 25 June, following a preliminary report by a Special Investigation Team constituted by the state government.
With PTI inputs