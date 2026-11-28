Ramesh questioned why the trust had not put in place a transparent system for handling donations at the Ram temple despite reportedly studying the practices followed at other shrines.

'If the donation systems of other temples had been studied, why was a transparent mechanism not established for the Ram Mandir? Why was no accountability fixed for the counting, security and banking of donations?' he asked.

He also questioned whether the theft of offerings could have been prevented, given the trust's alleged knowledge of the safeguards required to ensure transparency.

With several instances of alleged theft now coming to light, Ramesh said the trust's senior office-bearers could not evade responsibility by blaming lower-level employees.

The Congress demanded that the BJP, RSS and VHP answer for the alleged theft of offerings made at the temple. Calling for an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court, Ramesh said the inquiry should cover the functioning of the trust and examine the role of all responsible office-bearers. He demanded that the special investigation team (SIT) report directly and exclusively to the Supreme Court.

The party also sought the public disclosure of a complete account of donations received in the name of Lord Ram, arguing that accountability was essential to upholding devotees' faith.

The Congress had raised similar concerns last Sunday over the chargesheet filed in the donation theft case, questioning whether the investigation was intended to shield influential figures while leaving key questions unanswered.

It said the temple was a symbol of faith for millions of Indians and demanded an account of every rupee donated in the name of Lord Ram, asserting that no one should be allowed to escape accountability.

The case involves allegations of theft and embezzlement of cash and valuables donated by devotees at the Ram temple. Eight people were arrested after an FIR was registered on 25 June, following a preliminary report by a Special Investigation Team constituted by the state government.

With PTI inputs