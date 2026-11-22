He questioned why an FIR was registered only on 25 June, despite senior trust officials having access to the footage since 4 June.

According to Ramesh, the state government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on 13 June, while three separate complaints were filed between 16 and 18 June. The SIT's preliminary report identified eight individuals on 23 June, and the FIR was registered two days later, following which arrests were made.

He also questioned why Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao were named as witnesses rather than accused, despite their alleged involvement in receiving the theft evidence and witnessing the recovery of stolen cash and jewellery.

Ramesh further alleged that the investigation had not adequately addressed the role of senior trust officials or made the CCTV footage and a date-wise account of the reported 304 theft incidents public.

The Congress leader also referred to allegations surrounding Ram temple land transactions in 2021, when a plot reportedly purchased for Rs 2 crore was sold to the temple trust for Rs 18.5 crore just 10 minutes later.

He said Champat Rai handled the purchase on behalf of the trust, while Anil Mishra was listed as a witness to the transaction.

Ramesh recalled that the Congress had demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the land deals, with party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also raising the issue in December 2021.

He alleged that although the government subsequently formed an inquiry committee, its findings had never been made public. He also questioned the status of reports in July 2026 suggesting that the investigation had resumed and Champat Rai was being questioned.

The Congress sought clarity on whether the land transactions were examined as part of the latest chargesheet and what action followed the earlier inquiry.

Ramesh demanded an independent investigation into the alleged thefts, the delay in registering the FIR, the handling of evidence and the accountability of senior trust officials.

The party also called for the findings to be submitted directly to the Supreme Court, arguing that the investigation should not be restricted to the eight employees named as accused.

The case concerns allegations of theft and misappropriation of cash and valuables donated by devotees at the Ram temple. Eight people were arrested after an FIR was registered on June 25, following a preliminary report by the state government-constituted SIT.

With PTI inputs