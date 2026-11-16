Ram temple donation theft: Congress seeks new SIT reporting exclusively to SC
Jairam Ramesh questions inconsistencies between two SITs, the handling of investigation reports and chargesheet's limited scope
Congress has demanded a fresh, independent SIT probe under the Supreme Court's direct supervision into alleged irregularities in Ram temple donations
Jairam Ramesh questioned inconsistencies between two SITs, the handling of investigation reports and the chargesheet's limited scope
The party sought the release of SIT reports, transparency in the investigation and accountability from those responsible, while questioning PM Modi's silence
The Congress on Monday stepped up its attack on the BJP over alleged irregularities in donations and offerings at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, demanding a fresh and independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court.
The Opposition party questioned the handling of the investigation, alleging inconsistencies in the functioning of two SITs and raising concerns over the possible sharing of investigation reports with the Ram Mandir Trust.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh accused the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government of attempting to shield individuals allegedly linked to the BJP, RSS and VHP. He claimed that fresh revelations had raised serious questions about the transparency and impartiality of the investigation.
Ramesh also questioned why the Uttar Pradesh chief minister had referred to a preliminary inquiry by an SIT in the state Assembly on 4 August, despite the government informing the Supreme Court on 20 July that the first team was not conducting an investigation.
He further sought clarification on the basis of which report the Ram Mandir Trust had reportedly given a clean chit to its secretary, Champat Rai, on 6 July.
Raising concerns over the composition of the investigation teams, Ramesh pointed out that senior IPS officer IG Kiran S. was part of the first team and later headed the SIT constituted following the Supreme Court's directions. He questioned the officer's role in both teams and sought details about the authority under which reports were allegedly submitted to the Trust.
The Congress leader also referred to the Supreme Court's 17 August order, which directed the SIT, along with a forensic auditor, to investigate alleged offences relating to the functioning of the Trust. He questioned reports that an SIT report had been submitted to the Trust despite the court directing that a status report be filed before it in a sealed cover.
Ramesh also questioned why the chargesheet filed on 23 September reportedly focused only on eight employees at the counting centre and did not address alleged irregularities involving the Trust's functioning and its office-bearers.
The Congress reiterated that the investigation should not be restricted to the counting centre but must cover the Trust's operations and the role of all those responsible.
The party placed three key demands: making public the notification and terms of reference of the first SIT, releasing its interim and final reports, and disclosing the authority under which those reports were handed over to the Trust.
It also called for a new, independent SIT that would report directly and exclusively to the Supreme Court and investigate all aspects of the matter.
Emphasising the religious significance of the Ram temple, Ramesh said every rupee donated in the name of Lord Ram must be accounted for and demanded accountability from those found responsible.
He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue, saying the allegations surrounding the handling of religious offerings required a transparent investigation and that those responsible must be held accountable.
With PTI inputs