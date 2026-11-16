Ram temple donation theft: Congress seeks new SIT reporting exclusively to SC

Ramesh also questioned why the Uttar Pradesh chief minister had referred to a preliminary inquiry by an SIT in the state Assembly on 4 August, despite the government informing the Supreme Court on 20 July that the first team was not conducting an investigation.

He further sought clarification on the basis of which report the Ram Mandir Trust had reportedly given a clean chit to its secretary, Champat Rai, on 6 July.

Raising concerns over the composition of the investigation teams, Ramesh pointed out that senior IPS officer IG Kiran S. was part of the first team and later headed the SIT constituted following the Supreme Court's directions. He questioned the officer's role in both teams and sought details about the authority under which reports were allegedly submitted to the Trust.

The Congress leader also referred to the Supreme Court's 17 August order, which directed the SIT, along with a forensic auditor, to investigate alleged offences relating to the functioning of the Trust. He questioned reports that an SIT report had been submitted to the Trust despite the court directing that a status report be filed before it in a sealed cover.

Ramesh also questioned why the chargesheet filed on 23 September reportedly focused only on eight employees at the counting centre and did not address alleged irregularities involving the Trust's functioning and its office-bearers.

The Congress reiterated that the investigation should not be restricted to the counting centre but must cover the Trust's operations and the role of all those responsible.

The party placed three key demands: making public the notification and terms of reference of the first SIT, releasing its interim and final reports, and disclosing the authority under which those reports were handed over to the Trust.

It also called for a new, independent SIT that would report directly and exclusively to the Supreme Court and investigate all aspects of the matter.

Emphasising the religious significance of the Ram temple, Ramesh said every rupee donated in the name of Lord Ram must be accounted for and demanded accountability from those found responsible.

He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue, saying the allegations surrounding the handling of religious offerings required a transparent investigation and that those responsible must be held accountable.

With PTI inputs