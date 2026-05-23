Congress reclaims political ground in Bengal amid Trinamool infighting

The political landscape in West Bengal has entered a turbulent new phase following the Trinamool Congress’s crushing defeat in the Assembly elections, with signs of internal rebellion and organisational collapse now surfacing across the party.

From grassroots workers to senior leaders, divisions within the ruling party are increasingly spilling into the open, prompting the Congress to launch an aggressive bid to reclaim lost political ground in the state.

At a high-profile press conference in Kolkata on Saturday, the West Bengal Congress leadership issued a public appeal to former Congress members currently associated with the Trinamool Congress, urging them to return to the party fold.

State Congress President Subhankar Sarkar and the party’s state observer Ghulam Ahmed Mir declared that the Congress was prepared to welcome back all those who still believed in the party’s ideology.

Mir said, “Those whose political consciousness was awakened within the Congress, who were nurtured by the party, but who left because of pressure, resentment or personal circumstances — this is a golden opportunity to return. Our doors remain open to everyone who believes in Congress ideals.”

He added, “The Congress will not retreat from this battle. The fight against the BJP has now taken on the character of a freedom struggle.”

Political observers believe the remarks were aimed squarely at disillusioned Trinamool leaders, many of whom are reportedly reconsidering their political future following the party’s electoral collapse.

The Congress move comes against the backdrop of growing uncertainty within the Trinamool Congress. Several municipalities and panchayats are reportedly slipping from the party’s control, attendance at organisational programmes has sharply declined, and even meetings called by party chief Mamata Banerjee have witnessed poor participation from MPs and MLAs.

Sources within the Congress claim that a number of Trinamool legislators, particularly from minority communities, have already initiated informal contact with the party. Grassroots workers are also said to be seeking political security amid fears of instability within the ruling camp.