Congress reclaims political ground in Bengal amid Trinamool infighting
The Congress move to open doors to disgruntled TMC leaders comes against the backdrop of growing uncertainty within the Mamata Banerjee-led party
The political landscape in West Bengal has entered a turbulent new phase following the Trinamool Congress’s crushing defeat in the Assembly elections, with signs of internal rebellion and organisational collapse now surfacing across the party.
From grassroots workers to senior leaders, divisions within the ruling party are increasingly spilling into the open, prompting the Congress to launch an aggressive bid to reclaim lost political ground in the state.
At a high-profile press conference in Kolkata on Saturday, the West Bengal Congress leadership issued a public appeal to former Congress members currently associated with the Trinamool Congress, urging them to return to the party fold.
State Congress President Subhankar Sarkar and the party’s state observer Ghulam Ahmed Mir declared that the Congress was prepared to welcome back all those who still believed in the party’s ideology.
Mir said, “Those whose political consciousness was awakened within the Congress, who were nurtured by the party, but who left because of pressure, resentment or personal circumstances — this is a golden opportunity to return. Our doors remain open to everyone who believes in Congress ideals.”
He added, “The Congress will not retreat from this battle. The fight against the BJP has now taken on the character of a freedom struggle.”
Political observers believe the remarks were aimed squarely at disillusioned Trinamool leaders, many of whom are reportedly reconsidering their political future following the party’s electoral collapse.
The Congress move comes against the backdrop of growing uncertainty within the Trinamool Congress. Several municipalities and panchayats are reportedly slipping from the party’s control, attendance at organisational programmes has sharply declined, and even meetings called by party chief Mamata Banerjee have witnessed poor participation from MPs and MLAs.
Sources within the Congress claim that a number of Trinamool legislators, particularly from minority communities, have already initiated informal contact with the party. Grassroots workers are also said to be seeking political security amid fears of instability within the ruling camp.
However, the Congress leadership made clear that it would not allow unrestricted entry into the party. A special screening committee has been formed to examine prospective entrants.
Party leaders stated that while anyone committed to Congress ideology would be considered, individuals accused of corruption, abuse of power or possessing a damaged public image would face strict scrutiny before being admitted.
The latest developments have also reignited speculation over the future relationship between the Congress and the Trinamool Congress at the national level.
Following the Assembly election results, senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi reportedly held discussions with Mamata Banerjee about strengthening the opposition INDIA alliance against the BJP.
During her first public appearance after the election results, Banerjee reiterated her commitment to opposition unity and said all parties must work “like a free bird” to defeat the BJP. Significantly, when asked whether a future merger between the Trinamool Congress and Congress was possible, she replied, “That is a matter of future strategy. I will not address it here.”
Her refusal to dismiss the possibility outright has fuelled fresh political speculation in Bengal.
Meanwhile, another major political flashpoint has emerged over the observance of 21 July, traditionally marked by the Trinamool Congress as ‘Shaheed Diwas’ or Martyrs’ Day.
The State Congress has now announced that it will publicly observe the occasion this year at Kolkata’s Shaheed Minar grounds in Dharmatala — a move being viewed as both symbolic and politically provocative.
The day commemorates the deaths of 13 Youth Congress activists who were killed in police firing during a rally on 21 July, 1993, under the then Left Front government. At the time, Mamata Banerjee was a Congress leader heading the Youth Congress movement in the state.
Congress leaders allege that after leaving the party to form the Trinamool Congress in the late 1990s, Banerjee effectively “took over” the observance of Martyrs’ Day, while the Congress was denied permission by successive administrations to hold public programmes marking the occasion.
As a result, for many years the Congress observed the day quietly within its party headquarters at Bidhan Bhavan in Moulali.
Announcing the party’s return to a public observance after nearly three decades, Subhankar Sarkar said the Congress would organise this year’s programme at the Shaheed Minar grounds on 21 July.
A senior Congress leader, speaking anonymously, said, “The Shaheed Diwas that was taken away from us must now be reclaimed.”
The announcement has energised Congress workers across the state and is widely being interpreted as an attempt by the party to reclaim political space at a time when the Trinamool Congress appears weakened and internally fractured.
Questions are also being raised over whether the Trinamool Congress itself will be able to organise its traditional 21 July rally this year, amid reports of confusion and inactivity within the party leadership.
Neither Mamata Banerjee nor her nephew Abhishek Banerjee has been visibly active in major public political programmes since the election results, adding to speculation about the party’s direction and future strategy.
Political analysts believe the Congress’s latest moves could significantly reshape opposition politics in West Bengal in the months ahead, particularly if more Trinamool leaders begin defecting to the party.
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