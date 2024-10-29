Congress releases final list, names candidates for Bokaro, Dhanbad seats

The Congress has released its final list of candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, naming Shweta Singh from Bokaro and Ajay Dubey from Dhanbad.

Voting in these two constituencies is slated for 20 November in the second phase while the last date for filing nominations is 29 October.

Shweta Singh was the Congress candidate from Bokaro in the 2019 Assembly polls, in which she was defeated by BJP's Biranchi Narayan by about 10,000 votes. She is the daughter-in-law of late Samaresh Singh, who was a former MLA from Bokaro and one of the stalwart leaders of Jharkhand.