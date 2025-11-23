Congress revamps leadership in Himachal, reshapes Rajasthan’s district cadre

While the high command initially toyed with the idea of appointing a seasoned minister to the post, none wished to give up their Cabinet chairs — a reluctance that eventually cleared the path for Kumar, who has previously served as working president of the state unit.

Hundreds of kilometres away, Rajasthan saw its own organisational tremor as the Congress, under its Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, unveiled 45 new district Congress presidents — a sweeping overhaul of the party’s grassroots structure.

Each appointment, AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said, followed a meticulous process: observers fanned out across districts, held dialogues with workers, sifted through layers of local dynamics, and returned with extensive reports. These were then debated one by one before the final list was placed before the Congress president.

In an unmistakable push to blend grassroots energy with electoral heft, twelve sitting MLAs have been handed district presidencies — from Ajmer Rural to Sriganganagar and Churu — ensuring that those with people’s mandates anchor the organisational revival. Five former MLAs also make the cut, reinforcing experience where political winds have shifted.

The party has retained incumbents in eight districts, including Sikar — the home turf of PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara — signalling continuity where it believes stability is strength.

Yet, five districts remain in suspense: Jaipur City, Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Baran, and Jhalawar. In Baran and Jhalawar, the Anta bypoll forced a pause; in the others, factional tempests have delayed consensus.

The new list reflects an effort at social balancing: eight district chiefs from the General category, nine SC, eight ST, sixteen OBC, and four from Minority communities — an architecture designed to mirror Rajasthan’s complex demographic mosaic.

Panels of six names per district were prepared by out-of-state observers after wide-ranging consultations. The final blueprint emerged after detailed discussions between Venugopal, state in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa, PCC chief Dotasara, leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, and senior leaders — before securing the Congress president’s nod.

With fresh leadership awakening in the hills of Himachal and a rejuvenated grid rising across the plains of Rajasthan, the Congress hopes this orchestration of renewal will breathe new vigour into its organisational heartbeat — a twin gambit to reclaim lost momentum before the next electoral tide arrives.

With PTI/IANS inputs