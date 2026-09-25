Make in India has fallen short on investment and jobs: Congress

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh shared a thread on X examining the initiative’s performance. He described it as “a very educative and data-rich thread” that showed Make in India had “significantly belied hopes and expectations”.

“The private investment boom has not happened. Broad-based jobs growth has been missing,” Ramesh said.

The thread cited Gross Value Added and both the old and new series of the Index of Industrial Production. It argued that manufacturing growth had, more often than not, lagged overall growth over the past 12 years, making any additional boost from Make in India difficult to see.

Launched on 25 September 2014, Make in India was intended to attract investment, encourage innovation, build infrastructure and position India as a centre for manufacturing, design and innovation.

With PTI inputs