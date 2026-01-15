‘Hum Do Humaare Do-isation’ of the economy discouraging private investment: Congress

The Congress on Thursday alleged that India’s headline inflation-adjusted GDP growth figures are “deceptive” and warned that what it described as the “Hum Do Humaare Do-isation” of the economy is discouraging private investment growth.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh also claimed that an atmosphere of “Fear, Deception and Intimidation (FDI)” prevails within the enterprise community, undermining investor confidence.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the headline GDP growth numbers appear inflated because price deflators are unusually low. “The headline numbers for inflation-adjusted GDP growth rates are deceptive. The price deflators are themselves very low and hence these rates get magnified,” he said.

While such low deflators may prompt optimism within the Modi government, Ramesh argued they are in fact a reflection of weak consumer demand driven by stagnating incomes for all but the wealthiest section of society.