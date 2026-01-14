Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra put democracy, Constitution at centre of public discourse: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday said the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, played a key role in making the protection of democracy and the Constitution a central theme of public discourse and the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.

Marking the second anniversary of the launch of the yatra, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the nationwide march helped shift the political conversation towards constitutional values and democratic safeguards.

“It is to the credit of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that the protection of democracy and the Constitution of India became a central feature of the Lok Sabha 2024 election campaign and our public discourse today,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

Recalling the journey, he said Rahul Gandhi had embarked on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai on 14 January 2024, at a time when the northeastern state was reeling under ethnic violence. Over the next two months, the rally covered around 6,600 kilometres across 15 states, highlighting issues of social, economic and political justice, he added.