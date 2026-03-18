‘EPF pension of Rs 1,000 is a joke’, says Congress after panel findings

The Congress on Wednesday criticised the Centre after a parliamentary panel called for an urgent review of the Rs 1,000 minimum monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995, saying the amount is insufficient in the current economic climate.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the pension has remained unchanged for years despite rising inflation, arguing that it has severely affected elderly and economically vulnerable citizens.

He alleged that several social security schemes have weakened over the past decade, and described the current minimum pension as inadequate to meet even basic living expenses. According to him, rising healthcare costs and the price of essential goods have further strained pensioners.

The remarks came after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development, in its latest report on budgetary demands for 2026–27, recommended a comprehensive revision of the minimum pension under the EPS to ensure a more dignified standard of living.