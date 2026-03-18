‘EPF pension of Rs 1,000 is a joke’, says Congress after panel findings
Opposition says minimum EPS payout is inadequate amid rising costs, calls for concrete action
The Congress on Wednesday criticised the Centre after a parliamentary panel called for an urgent review of the Rs 1,000 minimum monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995, saying the amount is insufficient in the current economic climate.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the pension has remained unchanged for years despite rising inflation, arguing that it has severely affected elderly and economically vulnerable citizens.
He alleged that several social security schemes have weakened over the past decade, and described the current minimum pension as inadequate to meet even basic living expenses. According to him, rising healthcare costs and the price of essential goods have further strained pensioners.
The remarks came after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development, in its latest report on budgetary demands for 2026–27, recommended a comprehensive revision of the minimum pension under the EPS to ensure a more dignified standard of living.
The committee observed that the Rs 1,000 monthly pension has remained unchanged for a considerable period, even as the cost of living has steadily increased. It noted receiving multiple representations from pensioners seeking an upward revision, citing financial hardship among retirees.
While acknowledging that the government provides financial support to the scheme — including contributions towards members of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation — the panel maintained that the current pension level is inadequate in the present economic environment.
It recommended that the Labour Ministry undertake an urgent and detailed review of the scheme with a view to raising the pension to a more realistic level.
The issue has gained prominence amid growing demands from pensioners, who have been calling for the minimum monthly payout to be increased to Rs 7,500. Earlier this month, beneficiaries under the EPS staged a protest in the national capital seeking a revision.
The Congress said the committee’s findings should prompt immediate government action, emphasising that the matter concerns the social security and dignity of millions of retired workers across the country.
With PTI inputs
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