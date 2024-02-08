Congress secretary accuses BJP of creating false narrative about alliance

"The constituents of the INDIA bloc have good coordination and understanding among themselves. There is no problem among them. When discussions happen, it is natural that partners will ask for more opportunities and there is nothing wrong in it. It does not mean that the allies are against each other," he said.

"The BJP is getting desperate. Whatever they are doing reflects their insecurities. They themselves know they are not on a sound wicket. They know that people, farmers and youth are not happy with them. They are only playing with this narrative that there is no alternative. But basically they know themselves that INDIA is a real organisation and people are liking it," Punia added.

Talking about the 'Jai Jawan' campaign, he alleged that the Narendra Modi government has shattered the dreams of 1.5 lakh youths who had cleared gruelling mental and physical tests for regular recruitment in defence forces.

"Congress demands that the jobs that were snatched away from 1.5 lakh young men and women when the Agnipath scheme was introduced be returned to them and the previous recruitment system for armed forces be restored," Punia said.