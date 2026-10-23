Cong seeks answers on China border tensions after ITBP chief's remarks
Senior party leaders demand clarity on reported Arunachal face-offs, military patrol access and India’s widening trade deficit with China
Congress asks the Centre to clarify reports of India–China face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh and disclose whether Indian patrol access has changed.
Mallikarjun Kharge urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take Parliament and the country into confidence on border developments.
Pawan Khera questions concessions to Beijing, citing trade, visa policy and reported restrictions on tunnel boring machine supplies.
The Congress on Friday demanded that the Centre clarify the situation along the India–China border, questioning whether Indian troops retained access to their earlier patrolling areas and what India had gained from its recent approach to Beijing.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take Parliament and the public into confidence following remarks by Indo-Tibetan Border Police director-general Shatrujit Kapoor about face-offs with China’s People’s Liberation Army in Arunachal Pradesh.
In a post on X, Kharge asked the government to stop giving China a “clean chit” and sought answers on national security, economic security and diplomatic accountability.
Referring to reports of Chinese intrusions near Taxing in August, he questioned whether tensions persisted despite Corps Commander-level talks at Wacha-Damai. He also asked whether Indian troops’ patrolling access had been affected.
Kharge reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh was an integral part of India and questioned why the government had not publicly explained the developments.
The Congress president also raised concerns about economic dependence on China. He claimed that imports from the country had increased by 102 per cent since 2020–21 and that the bilateral trade deficit had widened to US$112.16 billion.
Expressing confidence in the armed forces, Kharge said national security required government accountability. He urged Modi to address the country’s concerns rather than target the opposition.
At a separate press conference at the All-India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi, Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera questioned whether Indian forces could patrol all the locations they accessed before April 2020.
He argued that the government needed to explain what it had secured in return for changes affecting investment, travel and visas involving China.
Khera cited Press Note 3, the easing of travel restrictions, increased visas for Chinese workers and a widening trade deficit. He claimed the government’s approach risked damaging Indian micro, small and medium enterprises.
“What have we achieved out of this surrender?” he asked.
Citing reports and social media appeals by residents in Arunachal Pradesh, Khera challenged assurances that conditions along the border were normal. He also asked whether the government had adequately followed up with the families of the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan clash.
Khera further claimed that China had obstructed supplies of tunnel boring machines intended for India by preventing a German company’s Chinese factory from exporting the equipment. He said the restrictions had caused losses to India.
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also questioned the government’s response to the border situation. Referring to the ITBP chief’s praise for personnel involved in recent face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh, he said the force deserved recognition but criticised the Prime Minister and his administration for their silence.
Ramesh characterised the government’s approach as a series of concessions to Beijing and sought clarity on claims that India had lost access to patrolling points in Arunachal Pradesh.
With agency inputs