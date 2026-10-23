Cong seeks answers on China border tensions after ITBP chief's remarks

Congress asks the Centre to clarify reports of India–China face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh and disclose whether Indian patrol access has changed.

Mallikarjun Kharge urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take Parliament and the country into confidence on border developments.

Pawan Khera questions concessions to Beijing, citing trade, visa policy and reported restrictions on tunnel boring machine supplies.

The Congress on Friday demanded that the Centre clarify the situation along the India–China border, questioning whether Indian troops retained access to their earlier patrolling areas and what India had gained from its recent approach to Beijing.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take Parliament and the public into confidence following remarks by Indo-Tibetan Border Police director-general Shatrujit Kapoor about face-offs with China’s People’s Liberation Army in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a post on X, Kharge asked the government to stop giving China a “clean chit” and sought answers on national security, economic security and diplomatic accountability.

Referring to reports of Chinese intrusions near Taxing in August, he questioned whether tensions persisted despite Corps Commander-level talks at Wacha-Damai. He also asked whether Indian troops’ patrolling access had been affected.

Kharge reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh was an integral part of India and questioned why the government had not publicly explained the developments.

The Congress president also raised concerns about economic dependence on China. He claimed that imports from the country had increased by 102 per cent since 2020–21 and that the bilateral trade deficit had widened to US$112.16 billion.