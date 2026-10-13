China objects to India's naming of 28 strategic locations in Ladakh

China opposes India's decision to standardise names for 28 locations and geographical features in Ladakh.

Beijing claims the western sector of the China-India boundary belongs to it.

India's list includes Gogra and Hot Spring, key friction points during the 2020 border standoff.

China on Tuesday strongly opposed India's decision to assign standardised names to 28 strategic locations and geographical features in Ladakh, claiming that the areas belonged to it.

“China has never recognised the so-called 'Union Territory of Ladakh' unilaterally and illegally established by India, and firmly opposes the so-called 'standardised names' publicised by India,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a media briefing.

Responding to a question about India's announcement, Mao said the move was “illegal and void” and did not change what Beijing described as the fact that the western sector of the China-India boundary belonged to China.

On 2 October, India's Ministry of Home Affairs formally identified 28 strategic locations and geographical features in Ladakh, including Gogra and Hot Spring, which were shown on the official Indian map.