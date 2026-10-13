China objects to India's naming of 28 strategic locations in Ladakh
Beijing calls India's move illegal and void, reiterating its claim over the western sector of the disputed China-India boundary
China opposes India's decision to standardise names for 28 locations and geographical features in Ladakh.
Beijing claims the western sector of the China-India boundary belongs to it.
India's list includes Gogra and Hot Spring, key friction points during the 2020 border standoff.
China on Tuesday strongly opposed India's decision to assign standardised names to 28 strategic locations and geographical features in Ladakh, claiming that the areas belonged to it.
“China has never recognised the so-called 'Union Territory of Ladakh' unilaterally and illegally established by India, and firmly opposes the so-called 'standardised names' publicised by India,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a media briefing.
Responding to a question about India's announcement, Mao said the move was “illegal and void” and did not change what Beijing described as the fact that the western sector of the China-India boundary belonged to China.
On 2 October, India's Ministry of Home Affairs formally identified 28 strategic locations and geographical features in Ladakh, including Gogra and Hot Spring, which were shown on the official Indian map.
The move, undertaken in consultation with the Ladakh administration, aims to streamline official mapping, enable precise identification of locations and improve public awareness of the sensitive border region.
Gogra and Hot Spring were among the major friction points during the 2020 standoff between Indian and Chinese forces. The locations remain important for Indian patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Border standoff since 2020
The eastern Ladakh border standoff began on 5 May 2020 following a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Pangong Lake area. Both sides began the disengagement process in 2022.
Other locations named by India include Alisha Giri, Brangsa, Chapchingal Pass, Kanishka Peak, Karun Pir mountain, Kuksel, Martand Giri, Parpik glacier, Skamri Glacier, Shachmirik Pass, Shkorga Valley, Zorawar Peak, Dehra Compass and Drak Karpo.
The list also includes Jolmori, Kumarayana Point, Panglung, Rinchen Zangpo, Sakyasri Giri, Guru Rinpoche, Shamal Lungpa, Yangpa River, Marpa Lotsava Ri, Milarepa Kangri, Shiva Ri and Maheshwara Ri. Shamal Lungpa is described as a patrol and staging route used in the 1950s.