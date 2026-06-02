Wangchuk alleges key governance provision omitted from Ladakh talks draft minutes

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday alleged that a crucial understanding reached during recent talks between Ladakh representatives and the Centre had been omitted from the draft minutes circulated after the meeting, raising concerns over the transparency of the dialogue process.

The controversy relates to discussions held on 22 May during a meeting convened by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as part of its ongoing political dialogue with representatives of Ladakh. The Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have been negotiating with the Centre since 2021 over demands including statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Wangchuk said the draft minutes referred to discussions on legislative and executive powers but failed to record what he described as a key understanding reached during the meeting — that the bureaucracy would function under the authority of elected representatives.

The climate activist said talks had focused on strengthening democratic governance in Ladakh through creation of a legislative assembly vested with legislative, executive and financial powers, and on a governance framework in which senior administrative officials, including the chief secretary, would remain accountable to elected representatives.

“Our position is that Ladakh should have a legislative assembly with adequate legislative, administrative and financial powers,” Wangchuk said, adding that democratic oversight of the bureaucracy formed an important part of those discussions.

He alleged that when the draft minutes were first circulated by the government for review, Ladakh representatives pointed out the omission and sought corrections. Although the draft was subsequently revised, the provision relating to the authority of elected representatives over the bureaucracy was still absent, he claimed.

Wangchuk also said participants were not immediately provided with copies of the revised draft before being asked to sign it and were not permitted to photograph the document, raising doubts about whether the final record would accurately capture the meeting.