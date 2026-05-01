Congress targets Amit Shah over Ladakh visit, flags silence on statehood

The Indian National Congress (INC) on Friday sharpened its attack on Union Home minister Amit Shah during his visit to Ladakh, accusing him of sidestepping key local demands even as he participates in a high-profile exposition of sacred Buddhist relics.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh took to X to criticise the minister, saying, “The Home minister is in Ladakh today basking in the glory of the Piprahwa relics, while remaining silent on the demands of the people there for statehood, Sixth Schedule status, and protection of land and employment.”

Ramesh also invoked history to underline his point, recalling that India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had engaged more directly with Ladakh’s aspirations during his visit in July 1949. He noted that sacred relics of the Buddha’s chief disciples — Sariputta and Maha Moggallana — were repatriated from London and handed over to the Mahabodhi Society of India in Kolkata in January 1949.