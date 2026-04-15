KDA says statehood, Sixth Schedule for Ladakh non-negotiable; seeks 'fresh' proposal from Centre

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Wednesday reiterated that its core demands of statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule are non-negotiable, even as it called for the immediate resumption of talks with the Centre and expressed openness to any fresh proposal that does not involve a council-based arrangement.

The KDA, along with the Leh Apex Body (LAB), has been jointly spearheading an agitation for statehood and Sixth Schedule protections for Ladakh since its separation from Jammu and Kashmir and its reorganisation as a Union Territory in 2019. The two groups have been engaged in dialogue with the Centre since 2021.

“If the government of India brings any new proposal — other than territorial, regional, or any council-based framework — we are ready to discuss it with an open mind and open heart,” KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai told reporters in Kargil, underlining that statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards represent the constitutional rights and aspirations of Ladakh’s people.

Karbalai said the leadership has clearly conveyed to the Centre that these demands form the basis of any engagement and cannot be diluted. At the same time, he stressed that the alliance remains committed to dialogue.

“No further action has been taken after the last meeting on 4 February. The government of India, particularly the Ministry of Home Affairs, had assured that the next meeting would be convened within 10–15 days so that Ladakhis’ aspirations could be considered seriously and sincerely. However, that has not happened yet,” he said.