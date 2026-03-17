Sonam Wangchuk calls for dialogue, signals flexibility on demand for statehood

Three days after his release from Jodhpur jail, climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been at the forefront of the movement demanding statehood for Ladakh, struck a conciliatory note on Tuesday, 17 March, while addressing the press in Delhi.

Wangchuk was arrested on 26 September last year and detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) after protests turned violent, leaving four people dead and dozens injured. He was released on 14 March after the Union ministry of home affairs revoked with “immediate effect” his 170-day detention.

Commenting on his release from jail, he said, “The advances from the government was possible due to our status in the court. I was well prepared to spend 12-months in jail.”

Addressing the press conference along with his wife Geetanjali Angmo, Wangchuk added: "We were sure of a victory in the court, but a win was not enough. I wanted a win-win."

Emphasising a “give-and-take” approach in dealing with the Centre, Wangchuk said, “Our main issues are Sixth Schedule status and statehood. If not both, then at least one. If the Centre wants something, we should also get something. It should not be a one-sided loss.” This signals some flexibility unlike the consistent stand of the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, which have maintained that both demands are non-negotiable.

Welcoming what he described as an “extended hand” from the government to rebuild trust and initiate dialogue, Wangchuk said he was “greedy” for a resolution that benefits all sides.

“What use is my personal victory if the larger cause does not succeed?” he said, adding that Ladakh too would “win” if talks move forward constructively and the government “comes out looking better”.