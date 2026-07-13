Ladakh to set up autonomous hill councils in all 7 districts

The Ladakh administration on Monday announced plans to establish an Autonomous Hill Development Council (AHDC) in each of the Union Territory's seven districts, extending the elected local governance framework currently limited to Leh and Kargil.

Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra also said a Union Territory-level institution proposed under a customised Article 371 framework would function above the seven hill councils and exercise legislative, executive, financial and administrative powers.

The administration described the proposed structure as a first-of-its-kind governance model tailored to Ladakh.

Ladakh expanded from two districts to seven in April 2026 following the notification of Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass as new districts. Until now, elected representation through hill councils has remained limited to Leh and Kargil.

"The Ladakh Administration has decided to constitute an Autonomous Hill Development Council in each of the seven districts. It is a major step towards democratic decentralisation and grassroots governance," Kundra told reporters.

Explaining the legal framework, the chief secretary said Section 3(1) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act already provides for the establishment of a council in every district through a government notification published in the Official Gazette.

He said necessary amendments to the Act, wherever required, and the delimitation of constituencies were the remaining steps before the new councils could be constituted.

Kundra said all seven councils would exercise the full powers provided under the LAHDC Act.