Congress seeks formation of SIT to probe cash-for-jobs scam in Goa

The opposition Congress in Goa on Thursday, 14 November, accused the BJP government in the state of selling jobs, and demanded formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged cash-for-government jobs scam.

Addressing a press conference, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar alleged that the people who have been arrested in connection with the alleged irregularities were linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in some way or the other.

At least 18 persons have been arrested in connection with various cases filed across the state in the cash-for-jobs scam. Several complaints have been filed, which allege that money was demanded by the accused to provide government jobs.

Patkar pointed out that in the recent past, the Congress had given a memorandum to Goa director general of police (DGP) Alok Kumar demanding that an SIT be formed and a special bench of the Bombay High Court be formed to hear the cases related to the scam.

"After the scam came to light, the picture is now very clear that the BJP government has been selling jobs during its tenure of last 12 years," he said.

"If the government fails to form an SIT, the Congress will intensify its agitation and take it to every doorstep," the party leader warned.

Goa tops the list of states in terms of unemployment, he said, adding that traditional businesses have been killed under the BJP rule.