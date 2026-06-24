Congress seeks probe by sitting SC judge into ‘land scams’ by MP CM and family

The Congress on Wednesday demanded a judicial inquiry headed by a sitting Supreme Court judge into allegations surrounding large-scale land purchases by family members of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav, while accusing the BJP of maintaining a “conspicuous silence” on the issue.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera and Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari alleged that the land acquisitions were carried out under the patronage of the BJP and the RSS.

Taking a swipe at the RSS, Khera remarked, “Sangham sharnam gachchhami (in the Sangh I seek shelter),” suggesting that those involved in alleged land grabbing enjoyed the protection of the Sangh. He also criticised the RSS for wielding influence without accountability, claiming that it sought authority without accepting responsibility.

Khera accused the BJP of betraying the religious faith of devotees, alleging that while family members of the chief minister had acquired land in the holy city of Ujjain, those associated with the Ram temple in Ayodhya had also misused donations made by devotees.