Congress seeks CM Mohan Yadav's resignation over Ujjain land scam

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday, 23 June, termed the alleged land scam in Ujjain as the “loot of Mahakal land”, demanding the resignation of chief minister Mohan Yadav and a judicial inquiry into the allegations.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, state Congress president Jitu Patwari sought a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court and said the chief minister must clarify allegations regarding the expansion of his family's land holdings after he assumed office.

The ruling BJP was not immediately available for comment.

“Facts clearly show that the BJP is involved in the theft of Ram Temple donations and the looting of Mahakal land,” Patwari said, referring to a media report that claimed Yadav and his family members purchased large parcels of land after he became chief minister.

A report in the Indian Express on Tuesday highlighted that Yadav's family and their real estate firms acquired at least 137 plots covering 168 acres in Ujjain for around Rs 45 crore over two years since December 2023, largely in areas expected to benefit from road projects and land-use changes announced by the state government.

Patwari demanded that the chief minister resign on moral grounds.

“Media reports that have surfaced today are deeply concerning. The chief minister is not just an individual; he represents the entire state. In such a situation, if such serious allegations are made against him, it naturally harms the dignity of the state,” he later told PTI Videos.