Congress: SHANTI Bill rushed in Parliament for ‘TRUMP and ADANI’

The passage of the SHANTI Bill in Parliament has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress, which accused the Modi government of “bulldozing” the legislation not just for international alignment, but also to serve private corporate interests. The party’s general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, claimed the bill was rushed through to benefit both “TRUMP and ADANI.”

In a post on X, Ramesh shared a media report suggesting that the Adani Group is poised to enter the nuclear energy sector once private participation is formally allowed under the new legislation. The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, passed by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday and earlier by the Lok Sabha, aims to open India’s tightly-controlled civil nuclear sector to private players.

“SHANTI was bulldozed through in Parliament not only for TRUMP (The Reactor Use Management Programme) but also for ADANI (Accelerated Damaging Adhiniyam for Nuclear India),” Ramesh wrote, alleging that the move undermines longstanding safeguards. He further claimed that the legislation did away with key provisions of the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 — a concern that had also been flagged in the United States’ National Defence Authorisation Act for 2026.