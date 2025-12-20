Congress links SHANTI Bill to US nuclear liability push, cites Trump-signed defence law

The Congress has accused the Narendra Modi government of rushing through sweeping changes to India’s nuclear liability regime to placate the United States, pointing to a provision in a newly signed US defence law that mandates a joint assessment of nuclear liability rules between the two countries.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the passage of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025, earlier this week was directly linked to the US National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2026, signed by Donald Trump on 18 December. He highlighted a section on page 1,912 of the US law that calls for a recurring US–India consultative mechanism on nuclear liability rules.

According to Ramesh, the NDAA provision is “proof” that Washington has long pressed New Delhi to dilute its stringent supplier liability framework, which had stalled US reactor projects in India since 2010. In a post on X, he claimed the government “bulldozed” the SHANTI Bill through Parliament to “restore SHANTI” with Trump, sarcastically dubbing the legislation the “TRUMP Act”.

The contested US provision directs the Secretary of State to establish a joint mechanism within the US–India Strategic Security Dialogue to assess the implementation of the 2008 civil nuclear agreement, discuss ways for India to align domestic nuclear liability rules with international norms, and develop diplomatic strategies to advance civil nuclear cooperation. US companies have long argued that India’s liability regime exposed suppliers to uninsurable risks, deterring investment.

The SHANTI Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha on 17 December and cleared by the Rajya Sabha the following day, marks the most significant overhaul of India’s nuclear framework in decades. It repeals the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act, 2010, opening the civil nuclear sector to private Indian companies, joint ventures and, for the first time, foreign participation.

The law grants statutory status to the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, caps operator liability based on plant capacity and sharply narrows supplier liability, except in cases of contractual breach or intentional wrongdoing.