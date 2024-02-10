Congress slams Kerala govt for inaction on man-animal conflicts

The Left government in Kerala is acting as a mute spectator to the man-animal conflicts in the state that have claimed many lives and destroyed property and crops in areas close to forests, the Opposition Congress said in Kasaragod on Saturday, 10 February.

The remarks by Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan came following the death of a 42-year-old man after being attacked by a wild elephant that strayed into human settlement near Mananthavady in the high-range Wayanad district this morning.

Satheesan squarely blamed state forests minister A K Saseendran and his department for failing to track the elephant which has a radio collar and came from the neighbouring state of Karnataka.

He alleged that neither the minister, who is also in-charge of the Wayanad district, nor his department were doing anything to save the lives and livelihoods of people living close to the forests as man-animal conflicts keep rising in the state.

The Opposition leader further alleged that the state government has not compensated anyone for several months for the loss of lives and property and crops in animal attacks.