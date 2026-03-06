Congress slams Landau's remark on limiting India’s market, blames ‘compromised’ Modi

The Congress on Friday sharply criticised remarks by US deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau about Washington’s approach to trade with India, calling them “insulting” and “anti-India”, and alleging that such statements were being made because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “compromised”.

In a post on its official social media handle, the Congress said Landau’s remarks, made during the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, amounted to an affront to India.

“Standing on Indian soil, US deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau said ‘we will not repeat the mistakes we made with China 20 years ago with India. We will not allow India’s market to grow so large that it can challenge us in the future’,” the party said in its post.

It added that Landau’s statement was “not only insulting but also anti-India”, and alleged that the administration of US President Donald Trump and its ministers had the “courage to say such things because PM Modi is compromised”.

The criticism came after Landau, speaking at the Raisina Dialogue on Thursday, said the United States would pursue deeper economic engagement with India while ensuring that its own national interests remained protected.

Referring to Washington’s past experience with Beijing, the US official said his country would avoid repeating what it viewed as mistakes made during its trade engagement with China two decades ago.