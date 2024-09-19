Congress slams Nadda for ‘juvenile’ response to Mallikarjun Kharge

The Congress on Thursday, 19 September, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must rise above "petty politics" and condemn the actions of the ruling alliance leaders, who targeted leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress asserted the whole world is watching how the ruling BJP is "putting the life of the leader of the opposition in danger".

The assertion came in a letter by AICC general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh to J.P. Nadda in response to the BJP chief's letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge earlier.

The opposition party slammed as "intemperate" and "juvenile" Nadda's reply to Kharge on his letter to Prime Minister Modi flagging "threats" aimed at Rahul Gandhi.

"The Congress is shocked that the letter written by our president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji to the Prime Minister was passed on to you to respond. The silence of the prime minister on a matter as grave as a threat to the life of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha is very disturbing," Ramesh said in his letter to Nadda.

"Your response to Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to the prime minister is both juvenile and shallow, and a shameful attempt to distract from the serious threats to Rahul Gandhi’s life," he said.

"Before attempting to bestow certificates of nationalism upon the Congress Party -- a party whose leaders have laid down their lives for this nation -- it would serve you well to first reflect on the party and ideology you represent. May you never forget that even before the tragic assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, your ideological forefathers were instrumental in cultivating an atmosphere of violence and hatred against Bapu," he added.