Congress stages walkout from Haryana Assembly over VB-GRAMG resolution

The proceedings of the Haryana Assembly witnessed high drama on Thursday as Congress legislators staged a walkout, protesting what they described as a violation of House rules in the introduction of a resolution concerning the VB-G RAM G law.

The storm broke shortly after a motion was tabled to introduce the resolution. BJP MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap rose to read it out, but senior Congress leader B.B. Batra swiftly intervened, questioning under which rule the House was taking up the matter. Citing Rule 84 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, Batra argued that a resolution listed under this provision cannot undergo substantive alteration once moved.

The speaker, however, maintained that the House is empowered to deliberate on any issue it deems fit. Unconvinced, Congress members rose in protest and walked out.

Later, deputy leader of the Congress Legislative Party Aftab Ahmed and chief whip B.B. Batra issued a joint statement alleging that the resolution’s wording had been fundamentally altered. What was originally framed as a discussion on extending employment guarantee from 100 days to 125 days under the Viksit Bharat G-RAM-G scheme, they said, had been recast to address “confusion” surrounding the scheme’s provisions. Such a transformation, they contended, was impermissible under Rule 84.