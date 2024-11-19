Congress takes a dig at BJP over MLAs ‘skipping’ NDA meet in Manipur

The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP over some MLAs of the ruling NDA reportedly skipping a meeting called by Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh, saying the writing on the wall is clear and asked whether home minister Amit Shah is reading it.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also asked how long will the "excruciating agony" of the people of Manipur continue like this.

Noting that the Manipur Assembly has 60 MLAs, Ramesh said that on Monday night, the CM of Manipur called a meeting in Imphal of all MLAs belonging to the NDA.

"Other than him, only 26 showed up. Of these 26, 4 belong to the NPP whose national president has already written to the BJP national president withdrawing support to the present CM," he said.

"The writing on the wall is clear. But is the grand 'sutradhar' of Manipur - the Union home minister, to whom the PM has abdicated and outsourced all responsibility for the state - reading it?" Ramesh said in his post on X.