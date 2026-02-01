Congress takes dig at govt after Trump’s ‘India to buy Venezuelan oil’ remark

The Congress party on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi government after US President Donald Trump claimed that India plans to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran.

Trump’s remarks, made aboard Air Force One while travelling, appeared to lay out aspects of India’s energy strategy, drawing criticism from the opposition for seemingly revealing sensitive policy decisions.

Responding on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh shared audio of Trump’s comments and accused the American leader of “continuously providing information on what our own government has done or will be doing”. He referenced Trump’s past statements alleging India had halted Operation Sindoor and stopped buying Russian oil — claims that India’s government has not independently confirmed.