Congress takes dig at govt after Trump’s ‘India to buy Venezuelan oil’ remark
Jairam Ramesh questions why a foreign leader airs India’s policy, pointing to gaps in New Delhi’s transparency
The Congress party on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi government after US President Donald Trump claimed that India plans to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran.
Trump’s remarks, made aboard Air Force One while travelling, appeared to lay out aspects of India’s energy strategy, drawing criticism from the opposition for seemingly revealing sensitive policy decisions.
Responding on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh shared audio of Trump’s comments and accused the American leader of “continuously providing information on what our own government has done or will be doing”. He referenced Trump’s past statements alleging India had halted Operation Sindoor and stopped buying Russian oil — claims that India’s government has not independently confirmed.
Trump had told reporters that an agreement is already in place for India to buy Venezuelan oil “as opposed to … Iran”, and suggested that China was also welcome to negotiate similar deals. His comments reflect Washington’s efforts to reposition global crude supply away from sanctioned sources and to limit revenues flowing to geopolitical adversaries.
Ramesh questioned why such policy matters were being aired by a foreign leader, implying a lack of transparency and control by New Delhi over its own foreign and energy affairs. “President Trump continues to give us information on what our own government has done or will be doing,” he said, highlighting concerns that critical decisions on energy imports were being communicated externally rather than through official Indian channels.
The issue underscores the complex interplay of geopolitics and energy security. India has been diversifying its crude sources, reducing dependence on Russian oil amid geopolitical tensions, while discussions with the US and other partners about future supply arrangements continue in a rapidly shifting global market landscape.
With PTI inputs
