Congress targets BJP govt over MP chief secretary’s ‘veiled’ corruption remarks

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has stepped up its attack on the BJP-led state government after media reports attributed pointed remarks on corruption to chief secretary Anurag Jain during a recent collector–commissioner conference.

According to the reports, Jain cautioned district collectors that “nothing is hidden”, claiming he receives direct complaints about irregularities in the districts and is aware of “everything that is happening”. The alleged comments have fuelled opposition allegations that corruption has become entrenched in the state administration after nearly two decades of BJP rule.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari questioned the government’s inaction, asking why no collector has faced action if the top bureaucracy is aware of wrongdoing. Addressing chief minister Mohan Yadav in a social media post, Patwari alleged that corruption has been normalised under the BJP, claiming that no file moves without a bribe.