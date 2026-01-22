Congress targets BJP govt over MP chief secretary’s ‘veiled’ corruption remarks
Jitu Patwari questions government’s inaction, asking why no collector has faced action if the top bureaucracy is aware of wrongdoing
The Madhya Pradesh Congress has stepped up its attack on the BJP-led state government after media reports attributed pointed remarks on corruption to chief secretary Anurag Jain during a recent collector–commissioner conference.
According to the reports, Jain cautioned district collectors that “nothing is hidden”, claiming he receives direct complaints about irregularities in the districts and is aware of “everything that is happening”. The alleged comments have fuelled opposition allegations that corruption has become entrenched in the state administration after nearly two decades of BJP rule.
State Congress president Jitu Patwari questioned the government’s inaction, asking why no collector has faced action if the top bureaucracy is aware of wrongdoing. Addressing chief minister Mohan Yadav in a social media post, Patwari alleged that corruption has been normalised under the BJP, claiming that no file moves without a bribe.
Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar also seized on the reported remarks, calling them an “admission from within the system”. He argued that this was not an opposition charge but a reflection of the government’s own failures, and accused the administration of putting personal gain above public service.
Singhar said that when senior officials are allegedly caught up in corrupt practices, ordinary citizens cannot expect justice, transparency or efficient governance. He demanded accountability at the highest levels and called for an end to what he described as the influence of middlemen and commission agents in the state.
The controversy has sharpened political tensions in Madhya Pradesh, with the Congress portraying the episode as evidence of deep-rooted systemic corruption. The state government and the chief secretary’s office have so far not issued any official clarification or response to the reported remarks.
