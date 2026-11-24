He noted that Phase I of the airport spans more than 3,000 acres, acquired amid controversy, with an investment exceeding Rs 30,000 crore.

However, Ramesh claimed that despite the scale of the investment, not a single scheduled international flight had taken off from the airport and passenger traffic remained sluggish.

"Yet, till now not a single scheduled international flight has taken off from there. Passenger traffic is sluggish. This has not prevented the airport being renamed as the Narendra Modi International Airport Noida-Jewar," he said.

Taking a further swipe at the prime minister, Ramesh referred to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and asked what would be named after him next.

"There was a different time when in January 1949 the prime minister of India refused to have the Fateh Maidan in Hyderabad named after him and in December 1956 he had also put a stop to the proposal to rename the Banihal Tunnel in J&K in his honour," Ramesh said.

The Congress leader also cited former Union education minister M.C. Chagla's autobiography, Roses in December, to highlight Nehru's opposition to having public institutions named after him.

According to Ramesh, Chagla wrote about how, while serving as Education Minister in the early 1960s, he proposed naming a second university in the national capital after Nehru. However, the then prime minister promptly rejected the suggestion.

The controversy follows the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet's approval in October of a proposal to rename the Noida International Airport at Jewar as the 'Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar'.

After the Cabinet meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government was grateful to Modi for the airport, describing it as a major gift to Uttar Pradesh.

He also said the airport would emerge as the state's largest aviation facility and a major air transport hub in the country.

Modi laid the foundation stone for the greenfield airport project on 25 November 2021, and inaugurated its first phase on 28 March 2026. Commercial flight operations began on 15 June.

With PTI inputs