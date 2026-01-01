Congress to bring five major changes if elected to power in Assam: Gogoi
Gaurav Gogoi says Congress is ready with an alternative vision for Assam, built around five key promises for inclusive development
Ushering in the New Year with a note of optimism and political resolve, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday extended warm greetings to the people of Assam while laying out an ambitious roadmap for the state, should the Congress return to power in the upcoming assembly elections.
Addressing reporters, Gogoi asserted that the Congress stands ready to offer an alternative vision for Assam, anchored in five core promises aimed at restoring public confidence and broad-based development. At the heart of this vision, he said, lies a renewed focus on education and healthcare. The party, he pledged, would work to place Assam among the top-performing states in the country in both sectors, ensuring quality education and accessible healthcare for all.
The second pillar of the Congress’ agenda, Gogoi said, is the modernisation of governance. He accused the BJP-led government of sidelining government employees and weakening administrative morale, promising instead to improve efficiency by carrying employees along as partners in reform.
Turning to the economy, the APCC chief stressed the need for balanced and inclusive growth. Development, he argued, must not be limited to urban centres or a select group of large contractors, but must flow into villages and rural Assam, creating livelihoods and opportunities at the grassroots.
On law and order, Gogoi painted a grim picture, alleging a steady deterioration in recent years. A Congress government, he said, would undertake comprehensive police reforms to ensure impartial enforcement of the law, claiming that the current system disproportionately favours those aligned with the ruling BJP.
Youth empowerment formed the fifth and final promise. Gogoi said the Congress would adopt a firm stance against drug abuse, expand skill development initiatives and foster a vibrant sports culture to help young people channel their energy in constructive directions.
He also took aim at the ruling party’s record, alleging that several promised projects and reforms remain unfinished. A Congress-led government, he assured, would prioritise their timely completion.
During the press interaction, Gogoi announced the launch of the application process for aspiring Congress candidates. Nomination forms, he said, can be downloaded from the APCC website and submitted at Rajiv Bhawan within 15 days, along with a fee of Rs 50,000. He added that the party is gearing up to contest around 100 Assembly constituencies.
Flagging concerns over electoral integrity, Gogoi urged heightened vigilance against individuals voting in Assam while remaining registered in other states, referring to issues raised during the publication of draft electoral rolls.
As the New Year begins, Gogoi’s address signalled an early and assertive pitch by the Congress to reclaim political ground in Assam with promises of reform, inclusivity and renewed governance.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines