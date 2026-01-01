Congress to bring five major changes if elected to power in Assam: Gogoi

Turning to the economy, the APCC chief stressed the need for balanced and inclusive growth. Development, he argued, must not be limited to urban centres or a select group of large contractors, but must flow into villages and rural Assam, creating livelihoods and opportunities at the grassroots.

On law and order, Gogoi painted a grim picture, alleging a steady deterioration in recent years. A Congress government, he said, would undertake comprehensive police reforms to ensure impartial enforcement of the law, claiming that the current system disproportionately favours those aligned with the ruling BJP.

Youth empowerment formed the fifth and final promise. Gogoi said the Congress would adopt a firm stance against drug abuse, expand skill development initiatives and foster a vibrant sports culture to help young people channel their energy in constructive directions.

He also took aim at the ruling party’s record, alleging that several promised projects and reforms remain unfinished. A Congress-led government, he assured, would prioritise their timely completion.

During the press interaction, Gogoi announced the launch of the application process for aspiring Congress candidates. Nomination forms, he said, can be downloaded from the APCC website and submitted at Rajiv Bhawan within 15 days, along with a fee of Rs 50,000. He added that the party is gearing up to contest around 100 Assembly constituencies.

Flagging concerns over electoral integrity, Gogoi urged heightened vigilance against individuals voting in Assam while remaining registered in other states, referring to issues raised during the publication of draft electoral rolls.

As the New Year begins, Gogoi’s address signalled an early and assertive pitch by the Congress to reclaim political ground in Assam with promises of reform, inclusivity and renewed governance.

With IANS inputs