Congress to go solo in UP council polls, vows to champion youth, teachers

In a spirited bid to reclaim political ground in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress on Friday, 10 October, announced its decision to contest all 11 seats — five graduates’ and six teachers’ constituencies — in the upcoming Legislative Council elections scheduled for next year.

Signalling an assertive, go-it-alone approach, the party unveiled five potential candidates while declaring that its campaign would focus on amplifying the voices of the state’s youth, educators, and intellectuals.

State Congress chief Ajay Rai, in an impassioned statement, said the party’s mission was to “restore dignity and democratic integrity” to the council by ensuring genuine representation for teachers and graduates — communities he described as “the conscience keepers of society.” To this end, the Congress has launched an extensive voter registration drive, targeting five lakh graduate voters and two lakh teacher voters across the state.

Rai announced the appointment of five coordinators, each entrusted with overseeing one of the key constituencies: Vikrant Vashishtha (Meerut-Saharanpur Graduate), Raghuraj Singh Pal (Agra Graduate), Devmani Tiwari (Lucknow Graduate), Sanjay Priyadarshi (Varanasi Teachers’), and Arvind Singh Patel (Varanasi Graduates’).