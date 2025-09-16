4,271 in one house: Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh the latest ‘voter list wonder’

A massive oddity — ostensibly due to a clerical lapse — in Mahoba district has triggered outrage after it emerged that thousands of voters were clubbed under a single residential addresses during the revision of rolls for the 2026 panchayat elections. The incident has raised serious concerns about the credibility of electoral records and the accountability of officials tasked with safeguarding democracy.

In Jaitpur gram panchayat, the draft voter list showed 4,271 voters registered at house no. 803 — accounting for nearly one-fourth of the village’s electorate. The error was discovered when booth-level officers went door-to-door for verification and found that three entire wards of genuine voters had been lumped into one property on paper, because of inconsistent rural house numbering.

Assistant district election officer R.P. Vishwakarma admitted the anomaly, saying, “The voters are genuine. Only the addresses were wrongly clubbed. We are correcting the irregularities.”

Vishwakarma blamed flawed data entry and ambiguous rural property records. But opposition and social activists are questioning whether such glaring mistakes can be dismissed as clerical slips.

In nearby Panwari town, 243 individuals were shown at house number 996 and another 185 at house number 997 in Ward 13. Locals said houses with just five or six members suddenly appeared to host hundreds of voters.

“This is not a mere error. It reflects casualness and lack of accountability in maintaining rolls. When one house has voters from every caste and community, it destroys faith in the system,” said social activist Chaudhary Ravindra Kumar.