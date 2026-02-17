Punjab: Congress to hold rally on India-US trade deal; Rahul Gandhi to attend
Rally is likely to be held on 28 February or 1 March, says Bhupesh Baghel, calls it the start of a larger political battle
The Congress on Monday signalled the opening salvo of what it promises will be an aggressive campaign against the proposed India–US trade deal, announcing plans for a massive rally in Punjab that will be addressed by senior leader Rahul Gandhi.
Speaking after a series of strategy meetings at the Congress Bhavan, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said the rally is likely to be held on February 28 or March 1. He described it as the beginning of a broader political battle, with Punjab as its launchpad.
“The fight over this issue will begin from Punjab,” Baghel declared, adding that Rahul Gandhi has consistently opposed the India–US trade deal both inside and outside the Lok Sabha, while persistently raising farmers’ concerns. “A big rally will be held in which Rahul ji and other party leaders will be present,” he said, projecting the event as a show of strength and solidarity with agrarian voices.
Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s challenge to debate the issue, Baghel struck a combative note. “Amit Shah wants to hold a debate. We will come there. Farmers will come. You decide the time and place,” he said, framing the proposed confrontation as one that would bring the country’s cultivators to the centre of the discourse.
In recent days, Rahul Gandhi has sharpened his criticism of the BJP-led government, accusing it of a “sell-out” through the trade pact. On Sunday, he fired a volley of questions at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the country was “witnessing a betrayal” of its farmers — a constituency that remains politically decisive in Punjab.
Baghel also addressed organisational matters, saying decisions on ticket distribution and the appointment of the Congress Legislature Party leader would rest with the party high command. He indicated that youth and women would be given prominence in candidate selection, signalling an attempt to refresh the party’s ranks ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said Monday’s meetings — attended by district presidents, MLAs, former candidates and other office-bearers — revolved around agitation programmes, strengthening the party’s grassroots network and charting a roadmap to return to power in the state.
“You will see how Congress will raise people’s issues — be it law and order, MGNREGA, or the India–US trade deal,” Warring said, outlining a campaign that blends economic critique with local governance concerns.
As the Congress gears up for the 2027 contest, the proposed rally appears designed not merely as a protest against a trade agreement, but as a symbolic assertion of political revival — an effort to recast Punjab as the crucible of resistance and to rally farmers and workers under its banner once more.
With PTI inputs
