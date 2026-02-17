Punjab: Congress to hold rally on India-US trade deal; Rahul Gandhi to attend

The Congress on Monday signalled the opening salvo of what it promises will be an aggressive campaign against the proposed India–US trade deal, announcing plans for a massive rally in Punjab that will be addressed by senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking after a series of strategy meetings at the Congress Bhavan, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said the rally is likely to be held on February 28 or March 1. He described it as the beginning of a broader political battle, with Punjab as its launchpad.

“The fight over this issue will begin from Punjab,” Baghel declared, adding that Rahul Gandhi has consistently opposed the India–US trade deal both inside and outside the Lok Sabha, while persistently raising farmers’ concerns. “A big rally will be held in which Rahul ji and other party leaders will be present,” he said, projecting the event as a show of strength and solidarity with agrarian voices.

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s challenge to debate the issue, Baghel struck a combative note. “Amit Shah wants to hold a debate. We will come there. Farmers will come. You decide the time and place,” he said, framing the proposed confrontation as one that would bring the country’s cultivators to the centre of the discourse.